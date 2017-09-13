15 Marines injured in training accident at Camp Pendleton

SAN DIEGO – Fifteen Marines were injured in a training accident involving an amphibious landing vehicle at Camp Pendleton Wednesday morning.

The Marines are all from 1st Marine Division and were conducting scheduled battalion training at the time of the incident.

The involved vehicle caught fire during the accident, according to Gainey. Further details were not immediately available, he said.

Officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident at this time. They extent of their injuries has not yet been released.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Marines and their families as they receive medical care,” spokesman 1st Lt. Paul Gainey said in a statement.

In August, 20-year-old Lance Cpl. Cody J. Haley of Hardin, Iowa was killed when a tree fell on him during routine physical training at Camp Pendleton.