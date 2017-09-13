1 student dead, 3 injured in high school shooting near Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A student was killed and three others injured in a shooting at a high school in Spokane, Washington Wednesday, authorities said.

Spokane Fire Department Chief Brian Schaeffer told KCPQ that one person died at Freeman High School, located in between the tiny town of Rockford and Spokane. A shooting was reported at the school around 10:20 a.m.

Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies went room-by-room to clear the building and were finished around 11:40 a.m., KCPQ reported. The threat “has been eliminated” and the shooter is in custody, Schaeffer told reporters.

The three victims were taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children’s Hospital and are in stable condition, hospital spokeswoman Nicole Steward told KCPQ. Family members are with the victims.

The school has 327 students, according to media reports.

