Woman uses CrossFit gym’s banking info at Taco Bell, Walmart

POWAY, Calif. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a woman suspected of burglarizing a CrossFit gym in Poway.

Sometime between June 3 and June 5, a woman robbed the gym at 13100 Kirkham Way, according to Sheriff's deputies.

"It's been horrible. A nightmare of identity theft," said Alfia Dunbar, who runs the small but popular gym with her family. "Everything had been gone through. Started noticing more and more things had been gone, the biggest thing being our safe."

When her husband went in on a Monday, he noticed the locks were broken and the place had been ransacked. Their sound system, tax documents, checks, debit cards and passports were gone.

The business bank account was compromised, deputies said. The account information was used June 6 at two Serra Mesa businesses: a Taco Bell at 9821 Aero Drive and a Walmart at 3382 Murphy Canyon Road. She made unauthorized charges totaling $700.

Dunbar says the thief continues to open accounts, open cell phone lines and go on shopping sprees. In total, there has been more than $10,000 in charges to their business account.

Gym members remain outraged that the family with five children can't seem to find help.

"Pretty devastating," Rachele Familia said. "It's like a break-in in our own home. This is our home away from home."

The thief was described as a black woman, wearing a wig, a gray tank top, a black sweater and camouflage yoga-style pants (photo on left). When she returned to the store after making the transaction, she had removed the wig and sweater (photo on right).

She was seen leaving Walmart in a dark-colored, possibly maroon four-door sedan.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect or her vehicle is asked to call the Poway Sheriff's Station at 858-513-2800 or Crime Stoppers, who is offering up to a $1,000 reward, at 888-580-8477.