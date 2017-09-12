Win tickets to the Fall Home Garden Show!
-
We have a winner! Massachusetts ticket snags $759M Powerball jackpot
-
NC Army veteran wins $1 million lottery prize
-
California teen wins lottery twice in 1 week
-
Why the Mayweather McGregor fight is big money
-
Man wins $6 million on scratcher ticket bought in Escondido
-
-
Here are your odds of winning both Powerball and Mega Millions
-
Driver fights speeding ticket over ‘too wordy’ school-zone sign – and wins
-
Online startup will fight your traffic ticket for you
-
Man who bought lottery ticket in Chula Vista claims $3.1M prize
-
Chula Vista man wins $1.5M Mega Millions prize
-
-
Professional indoor lacrosse team coming to San Diego
-
Florida teen wins $26,000 a year for life off $1 scratch-off
-
Local home prices rise 6.6% since last spring