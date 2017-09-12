Tilted Kilt blames Chargers move for closure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A popular hang out for die-hard Charger fans shut it’s doors Friday.

The Tilted Kilt, located about five miles from Qualcomm Stadium in Mission valley, says they were forced to close the location because “changing demographics and customer base associated with the exit of the San Diego Chargers.”

In January, the Chargers announced their move to Los Angeles for the 2017 season.

The bar and restaurant was known as a home for "Bolt Pride" and played a roll in attempting to convince Chargers Chairman Dean Spanos to keep the NFL team in San Diego.

The Mission Valley location opened in 2011. The Tilted Kilt still has their restaurant open in downtown near Petco Park.