Padres to open 2018 season with Brewers, Rockies

SAN DIEGO – The Padres will open their 2018 season with a seven- game homestand featuring the Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies, and conclude their slate with three games against the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to a schedule released Tuesday.

The season gets off to an early start, beginning Thursday, March 29, against the Brewers at 1:10 p.m.

After three games against the Brew Crew, the Rockies come to San Diego for four games. Both opponents are contending for a wildcard berth this season.

The concluding series against the D-backs follows a pair of three-game sets in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Interleague play will be against American League West teams, with San Diego appearances by the Athletics, Angels, Mariners and Rangers. The Padres will also travel to Houston to play the Astros, considered strong World Series contenders.

Most weeknight games will begin at 7:10 p.m., while Sunday games will return to a 1:10 p.m. start, the Padres said. Saturday contests will begin at either 5:40 p.m. or 7:10 p.m., depending on television restrictions.