Motorcyclist killed in freeway crash

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A man thrown from his motorcycle and killed in a collision on Interstate 15 near Fallbrook was 59 years old and from Murrieta, authorities say.

His name is being withheld pending family notification. The crash occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday on northbound Interstate 15, just north of state Route 76 in the Pala Mesa area, said California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe.

The motorcyclist was splitting lanes on the freeway at unknown speeds when he struck the rear of a Toyota Corolla, throwing him from the motorcycle, Latulippe said. He was taken to Palomar Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The initial collision set off a chain-reaction, with a Ford F-150 swerving to avoid the downed rider and crashing into a Honda Civic, Latulippe said. That crash pushed the Civic into a Volvo semi-trailer. The driver of the Civic was taken to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of minor to moderate injuries.

CHP investigators are still trying to determine what caused the initial crash — drugs or alcohol are not believed to have been factors — and did not immediately know why the motorcyclist collided with the Corolla, Latulippe said. The crash left three northbound lanes blocked on the freeway into the late afternoon.