Massive quake could kill 2,000 San Diegans: study

SAN DIEGO – Thursday's magnitude 8.2 earthquake in southern Mexico is a good reminder to San Diegans that massive tremors are possible, devastating and costly.

Ninety people were confirmed dead in the quake that struck just north of Juchitan, a city of Asuncion Ixtaltepec – off Mexico's southern coast. It was the most powerful earthquake to hit the country in a century. As many as 50 million people felt it.

Scientists say a magnitude 8.2 quake is possible in Southern California, a known region with seismic activity.

San Diego's Rose Canyon fault could produce a magnitude 6.9 earthquake, kill 2,000 people and damage $40 billion worth of property, the San Diego Union Tribune reported Tuesday. The statistics came from a study sponsored by Earthquake Engineering Research Institute.

The study also mentioned the potential of an offshore canyon to collapse which could produce a tsunami.

