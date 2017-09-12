Man stops breathing, others sick after eating coworker’s food

SAN DIEGO – Several people fell ill Tuesday at a pharmaceutical company in Sorrento Mesa, including one who reportedly stopped breathing, according to San Diego police.

Those people who fell ill at Inovio Pharmaceuticals on Mesa Ridge Road in Sorrento Mesa apparently were stricken after eating some food brought to the office by a co-worker, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman said. One of them, a man who collapsed outside the business, was taken to a trauma center in emergency status.

Medics took another person to a hospital, and two others arranged their own transportation to get medical treatment.

It is unclear what type of food, or substance within it, caused the illnesses.