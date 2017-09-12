Former Navy commander sentenced to prison in ‘Fat Leonard’ case

SAN DIEGO — A former U.S. Navy commander who lied to investigators to conceal his illicit decades-long relationship with foreign defense contractor Glenn “Fat Leonard” Francis was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

David Kapaun, who later became the civilian Deputy Chief of Staff at Special Operations Command, Pacific, in Hawaii, pleaded guilty to making false statements. He was sentenced on Monday.

Kapaun, 58, admitted that he lied on his security clearance application forms regarding his relationship with Francis, owner of Singapore-based Glenn Defense Marine Asia. The company provided ship husbanding services such as trash and sewage removal, food, water, security and fuel to U.S. Navy ships.

According to the government’s sentencing memo, Kapaun received at least as much as $50,000 in illicit goods and services from Francis since 2001.

The long history between the two men involved many late nights of partying at nightclubs and karaoke bars, fine dining and prostitutes, all paid for by Francis. In return, Kapaun performed varied official acts for GDMA, including providing classified schedules of U.S. Navy ship port visits, according to court documents.

In addition to the 18 months in prison, Kapaun was ordered to pay a $25,000 fine as well as $50,000 in restitution to the U.S. Navy.

Twenty-eight individuals, including 21 current and former Navy officials and five civilian defendants, plus GDMA, the corporation, have been charged so far as part of the massive fraud and bribery investigation. Nineteen of those have pleaded guilty and nine await trial.