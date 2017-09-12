Daughter killed mother in office building days before killing self

SAN DIEGO – A Chula Vista woman killed her mother in a Mission Valley building, then killed herself a few days later, according to San Diego police.

On the afternoon of July 22, police found 66-year-old Chula Vista resident Maria Kelly dead from a single gunshot wound inside an office in the 3400 block of Camino Del Rio South.

When Kelly’s 34-year-old daughter, Crystal Vasquez, learned her mother’s body was found, she drove to the building, used a nearby restroom and never returned. Another family member then found her dead inside the restroom. Police determined she had shot herself.

An investigation found Vasquez had shot her mother on the afternoon of July 20 and left the body in the utility room of her office. The next day, she fraudulently cashed a check written from her mother’s bank account.

Police say Vasquez shot herself after learning surveillance cameras might have captured the entrance and exit to her mother’s office.

An examination showed that the handgun Vasquez used to take her own life was the same one used to murder Kelly.

Surveillance video showed Vasquez was inside the office with Kelly at the time of the murder.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.