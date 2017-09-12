Billboards slamming NFL to go up near LA Chargers stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARSON, Calif. - The Chargers have three straight home games at the StubHub Center in Carson with the first one scheduled for Sunday. Fans heading to the game will likely see this billboard slamming the NFL.

An electronic billboard will show five anti-NFL messages, one of which is a picture of league Commissioner Roger Goodell and text "No Freaking Loyalty."

Betrayed Chargers fan Joseph Macrae created the images after a GoFundMe campaign raised more than $10,000 to pay for the billboards.

Macrae's message on the online fundraiser page included fans of the Oakland Raiders and St. Louis Rams, whose teams will or have already left their cities.

"Have you been an NFL fan your whole life only to have your team suddenly taken away from your city? You may have been the most loyal and dedicated supporter but it didn't matter in the end. Have you ever wanted to tell the NFL how you actually feel? This is your chance."

Macrae told FOX 5 he, who said he has "no beef with" LA Charger fans, wants his billboards to get national attention so the NFL realizes that Los Angeles Chargers team owner Dean Spanos is a terrible owner.

"If anything we should be uniting so that Dean sells the team and the Chargers have a real chance at success!" Macrae posted.

Macrae said the billboard company has assured him that they will not allow the NFL to block the billboards. They will be up for three weeks.

The billboard will be seen on the corner of Main Street and southbound Interstate 405, near the StubHub Center. The team will take on the Miami Dolphins Sunday.