7-Eleven clerk helps stabbing victim get aid

SAN DIEGO – Police Tuesday morning were investigating an apparent stabbing after a convenience-store employee called to report a man bleeding from the chest in the Talmadge neighborhood, police said.

The 7-Eleven clerk called police at 6 a.m. and told them a stabbing victim bleeding from the chest had just walked away from the store at 5202 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego police officer Billy Hernandez said.

Officers began searching for the victim and found him 15 minutes later about a mile and a half away in the 6300 block of El Cajon Boulevard, Hernandez said. He was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment of his wound, though his condition was not immediately available.

The victim told police he sustained the injury about seven hours prior in the 4700 block of El Cajon Boulevard, Hernandez said. No description of the suspect or details of the stabbing were immediately available.