NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – Thirteen people were displaced Tuesday after a fire at an independent living facility in National City.

The fire started in a bedroom and spread to the living room, according to fire officials.

A firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion and is expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Nobody was injured in the blaze. The Red Cross will be helping the displaced residents.

NOW: assisted living facility in National City goes up in flames. 6 ppl displaced. No one hurt. Fire started in bedroom, cause unknown. pic.twitter.com/D4kHzOjp3a — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) September 12, 2017