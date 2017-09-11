Unconscious boy rushed to hospital after being hit by car

SAN DIEGO — A young boy was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries Monday morning after he was struck by a vehicle in a Logan Heights intersection, police said.

Though the extent of his injuries was not immediately available, a paramedic on the scene said the boy was unconscious but breathing when emergency crews arrived.

Early details of the crash were vague, including the boy’s age, though emergency responders estimated he was between 10 and 13 years old, San Diego police officer Billy Hernandez said. He was taken to Rady Children’s Hospital.

The crash occurred about 6:55 a.m. near 32nd Street and Ocean View Boulevard and involved a red Buick, Hernandez said.