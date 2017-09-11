Donate to Red Cross Hurricane Irma relief

Toddler hospitalized after eating marijuana

Posted 1:07 PM, September 11, 2017, by , Updated at 01:09PM, September 11, 2017

SAN DIEGO — An Otay Mesa couple whose toddler son was hospitalized after ingesting marijuana at their home was under investigation Monday for possible criminal neglect, police reported.

San Diego police received a call about the case from Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, San Diego Police Department public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

A nurse described the 18-month-old child who had eaten the cannabis as “lethargic” and said his parents, whose names were not released, reported that the accident happened at their residence in the 900 block of Beyer Way, Hernandez said.

The boy was transferred later in the evening to Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego. His condition was not released.

The case was assigned to a child-abuse detective and remained under investigation this afternoon, Hernandez said.