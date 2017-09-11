Frustrated first responders have to ignore Irma 911 calls

MIAMI — When the winds kicked up as Hurricane Irma made its way up Florida’s west coast, rescue workers watched helplessly as the 911 calls piled up on a computer screen.

They weren’t allowed to respond. Winds were so high that emergency services in many areas were suspended to protect the rescuers.

“It just stinks. You’re sitting here not be able to do your job,” said Billy Johnston, a firefighter paramedic with St. Petersburg Fire Rescue. “And we got into this job to help people.”

“It’s a helpless feeling, but we have to look out for our safety. If we go out, we potentially create another emergency, and people have to come and help us,” added his colleague David Owens, a firefighter EMT.

Pinellas County, which includes St. Petersburg, suspended its response to 911 calls at around 8:30 Sunday night, when sustained winds exceeded 40 miles per hour, according to Kevin Baxter, a spokesman for the county.

Conditions varied, and some fire departments in the northern part of the county did respond to some emergency calls Sunday night, he added.

In St. Petersburg, rescue workers stopped responding to calls at around 6:30 Sunday night, according to firefighter EMT Tim Kocer.

At that time, there were about 80 first responders gathered in the St. Petersburg Fire Rescue master station.

While the workers were prohibited from responding to calls, they were able to see a list of the incoming calls on their computer screen.

Several stand out in their minds. For example, Owens said there were four cardiac arrests all at one time, and there was also a 12-year-old who was having trouble breathing.

“I had to walk away from the computer because of the nature of the calls and not being able to do anything about them,” said Jonathan Martino, a firefighter paramedic. “It definitely feels pretty bad. People are hurt right now,”

As the storm raged Sunday night, the St. Petersburg first responders slept in shifts. The ones who were awake watched the Seahawks-Packers football game and played cards and dominoes. Occasionally they ventured out onto a balcony with a roof to experience the wind and rain firsthand.

Many nervously called and texted their spouses, anxious to make sure they were safe during the storm.

“I was calling and texting my wife and she didn’t answer and I was freaking out,” said Martino, whose wife was at home with their two month old and four year old children. It turned out they’d lost power and needed to charge her phone.

After the storm, emergency workers will respond to the 911 calls that came in overnight based on who needs help first.

“We’re chomping at the bit,” said Thomas Enright, a firefighter paramedic.