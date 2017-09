SAN DIEGO – A man’s body was found dead under suspicious circumstances Monday at a Mission Valley hotel, authorities reported.

A housekeeper discovered the 37-year-old man’s body at the Iris Hotel at 625 Hotel Circle North was reported shortly before 11 a.m., according to San Diego police.

“Officers saw trauma to the man’s upper body that appeared suspicious,” SDPD Lt. Mike Holden said.

The man’s identity was not released, pending family notification.