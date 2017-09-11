Deadly crash on I-15 involved big rig, motorcyclist

SAN DIEGO – A deadly crash involving a semi-truck, motorcycle and other vehicles happened Monday on northbound Interstate 15 north of state Route 76 near Rainbow, authorities said.

According to California Highway Patrol, at least four vehicles were involved the collision around 3:45 p.m. The motorcyclist died in the crash and another person was taken to a hospital.

North County Fire warned drivers that there would be major traffic delays during the evening commute as three lanes were blocked.

Update: Three lanes blocked on NB I-15 north of SR-76. #SDCaltransAlert pic.twitter.com/uoMHf3py8v — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) September 11, 2017