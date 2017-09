SAN DIEGO – Police were investigating a stabbing at a Skyline home Sunday.

A 24-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in the forehead and shoulder by his acquaintance, a 23-year-old man, at a house in the 700 block of Cardiff Street, according to San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros.

The stabbing was believed to be the result of a dispute over a cigar, police said.

The man who was injured was taken to a nearby hospital, Delimitros said. His injuries are non-life threatening.