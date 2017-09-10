Homeowner stabs burglary suspect in stomach

SAN DIEGO – A homeowner stabbed a burglary suspect who forced his way into the home in Fairmont Village, a neighborhood near City Heights, police said Sunday.

A couple was inside their home on the 4600 block of Dwight Street when they heard Gustavo Fernandez, 23, pounding on their front door at 11:15 p.m. Saturday, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

“The suspect broke a window, reached in and opened the front door,” Heims said. “He entered the house and confronted the residents.”

The homeowner stabbed the suspect in the stomach and ran outside, he said. Gustavo ran after him.

Police went to the house and were able to arrest Gustavo. He was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, Heim said.