Flamingos seek shelter as Irma approaches

TAMPA, Fla. – Flamingos were among the thousands of animals who were ushered to safety in Florida as Hurricane Irma approached Tampa.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay shared video of the flamingos as they were seeking shelter. The theme park is home to 12,000 animals, according to FOX 13.

Due to Hurricane Irma, Busch Gardens closed it’s park to the public. They are acting on their comprehensive weather preparedness plan and have moved all animals to secure locations.

The zoologists will remain on site during the storm to monitor the animals.