Bride, groom stand on seawall as Irma approaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A couple appeared to ignore the warning of staying away from the coast in Florida as Hurricane Irma approached land.

Irma slammed into southwest Florida on Sunday, threatening to bring dangerous storm surges to coastal areas already battered by the hurricane’s powerful winds.

A reporter covering the storm in St. Augustine snapped a picture of a couple who appeared to be getting their wedding pictures taken on seawall Sunday afternoon.

Just witnessed couple getting married on the St. Augustine sea wall with #Irma not too far way @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/gaBxMaIqbZ — Lorena Inclán (@LorenaANjax) September 10, 2017

Irma uprooted trees and turned streets into rivers.

Forecasters warn that water levels were rapidly rising in Naples as the storm churned north. Since earlier Sunday, water levels there had risen about 9 feet.

And there’s plenty more to come as Irma climbs the coast north.

“We’re all hanging in there, ready to get out there to help others as soon as it’s safe to do so,” Marco Island Police Chief Al Schettino said as the storm hit his city on Sunday afternoon.

Even areas that weren’t facing a direct hit from Irma were seeing flooding and downed power lines.