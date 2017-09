Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check out all the action from Week 3 of FOX 5 Prep Blitz.

Week 3 Matchups:

- Bonita Vista vs. (2) Madison

- Steele Canyon vs. Granite Hills

- Rancho Buena Vista vs. Vista

- Ramona vs. San Pasqual

- Poway vs. Olympian (Goodwill Game of the Week)

- Valhalla vs. Mount Miguel

- West Hills vs. Mission Bay

Prep Blitz airs Friday nights at 10:45 p.m. during high school football season.