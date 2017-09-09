Man shot by deputy was armed with replica pistol

SANTEE. Calif. — Sheriff’s deputies Saturday released the name of a suspect wounded when he was shot by a deputy late Friday.

Robert Westbrook, 31, was shot after deputies received a call about a man possibly threatening suicide, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The call came in at 6:40 p.m., and deputies located the vehicle that the caller had described in the northbound lanes of state Route 125 near Navajo Road at 6:55 p.m., officials said.

Deputies found Westbrook inside the car and attempted to contact him. Westbrook exited the vehicle with what appeared to be a handgun, and a confrontation ensued, resulting in Westbrook being shot by a deputy, according to a Sheriff’s Department statement.

The facts surrounding the confrontation are currently under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department homicide detail. So far, deputies said the investigation has revealed the suspect was in possession of a realistic replica of a semiautomatic pistol, which apparently fires plastic pellet projectiles such as BBs.

Detectives said witnesses have indicated that Westbrook stated an intent to have a law enforcement officer shoot him.

Westbrook was treated at the scene before being taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he underwent successful surgery to repair multiple gunshot wounds.

He is expected to survive.

Westbrook was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, and his bail was set as $50,000.

The deputy’s name will be released in the next week, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting investigation prompted the closure of all northbound lanes of Route 125 in the vicinity of the shooting.

If you or someone you know needs help, the crisis hotline number is 888-724-7240.