Flood advisory, severe T-storm warning issued for northeastern county

SAN DIEGO — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northeastern San Diego County.
The warning was issued for Julian, Warner Springs and Mesa Grande until 3:30 p.m.
An urban and small stream flood advisory was also issued for northeastern parts of the county until 4:30 p.m.
At 1:35 p.m., doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms, which will likely cause urban and small stream flooding in the area. Locations that will likely experience flooding include Borrego Springs, Borrego Palm Canyon and Los Coyotes Indian Reservation.