× Dispensary employees robbed at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO – Two employees of a marijuana dispensary were robbed at gunpoint Saturday when they arranged to sell three males marijuana at a location away from the dispensary, authorities said.

The two men met the suspects at about 3:50 p.m. at 4900 Cresita Drive, San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said.

One man got into the suspects’ car to make the deal, was robbed at gunpoint and pistol-whipped in the head, Heims said. The second man came over to the car to help his partner.

Two suspects ran away and the third suspect, identified as 20-year-old Malcolm Cloud, stayed and was arrested, the officer said.

The pistol-whipped victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a cut on his head, Heims said.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call San Diego police, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.