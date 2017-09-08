× Troy Gentry, of popular country duo Montgomery Gentry, killed in a helicopter crash

MEDFORD, N.J. — Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was killed in a helicopter crash in Medford, New Jersey, Friday afternoon.

The duo was scheduled to perform at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford Friday evening.

“Troy Gentry’s family wishes to acknowledge all of the kind thoughts and prayers, and asks for privacy at this time,” according to a statement released Friday afternoon on the band’s website.

Two people were reportedly killed in the crash. Eddie Montgomery was not on board the helicopter.

A Montgomery Gentry concert planned for Friday at the airport was canceled an hour after the crash, according to the report.

Gentry and Montgomery have performed together since the 1990s and formed Montgomery Gentry in 1999. The duo is best known for their singles “My Town,” “Daddy Won’t Sell The Farm,” and “Something to Be Proud Of” — which made it to #1 on the country music charts in 2005.

Gentry is survived by his wife and two children. He was 50 years old.