Teen arrested on suspicion of exposing self to women on Santee trail

SANTEE, Calif. — A 17-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of exposing himself in front of women on a trail in Santee.

Women at the Walker Preserve reported the incidents on August 17 and 21. Investigators identified two other victims, who were presented with photo lineups and identified the suspect.

The boy was arrested on charges of indecent exposure and lewd acts in public. He was released to his parents pending evaluation by the San Diego County DIstrict Attorney’s Office.

