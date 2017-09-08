Sexual assault reported at CSUSM dorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Police are investigating a possible sexual assault that occurred Sunday in student housing at California State University San Marcos.

The female student reported the alleged assault to police on Thursday.

According to an alert sent to students, “The victim was walking back to her residence with a friend. On the way, they met two males (non-students) whom they invited back to their student housing residence, where one of the males in a separate room raped the victim.”

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, early 20s, tall and muscular build, short brown hair and brown eyes, with a closely groomed mustache and beard. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, blue jeans, and t-shirt.

Anyone with information should contact University Police at 760-750-4567.