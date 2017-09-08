× Police searching for 11-year-old who went missing before

SAN DIEGO – Police Friday were seeking the public’s help to find an 11-year-old boy who went missing in Logan Heights.

Jesus Guardian was last heard from about 1 p.m. Thursday when his father dropped him off in the 2800 block of Logan Avenue, San Diego police officer Tony Martinez said. The boy planned to walk to meet a friend at Starbucks at 2828 National Ave., about two blocks away.

Guardian’s father told police he was unsure if his son ever met up with the friend, Martinez said. The father said the boy has gone missing twice in the past.

Guardian was described as Hispanic, 4 feet tall and 100 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000.