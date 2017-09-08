Man wearing Michael Jordan jersey jumps pharmacy counter to steal drugs

SAN DIEGO — Police Friday were searching for two men, including one dressed in a Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls jersey who allegedly jumped a counter and stole prescription medications in a robbery at a North Park pharmacy Friday morning.

Officers went to the 24-hour Walgreens at 3222 University Ave. around 3:30 a.m. in response to a report of the robbery, San Diego police officer Tony Martinez said. The men made off with Oxycodone and cough syrup, added officer Robert Heims.

“One of the suspects jumped over the counter and demanded the employee give them the drugs,” Heims said. “The clerk complied and the suspects left the store in an unknown direction”

One of the men was hauling a plastic Walgreens bag containing their loot, Martinez said.

The first suspect was described as black, 5 feet 10, in his late 20s with a thin build wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

The suspect who made off with the Walgreen’s bag was a black man, about 6 feet tall, with a thin build and flat-top haircut. He was wearing a red Chicago Bulls jersey with Michael Jordan’s number 23 on the sleeve.