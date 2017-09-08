× Police dog takes down man suspected of throwing drugs from car during chase

SAN DIEGO — Officers used a police dog to subdue and arrest a man who allegedly threw “a large amount of narcotics” out of his window during a chase that wound from National City to San Diego, police said Friday.

The pursuit began about 8:45 p.m. Thursday on northbound Interstate 805 in National City when officers attempted to stop a speeding BMW sedan, Chula Vista police Sgt. Donte Kendricks said.

“He started evading, he wouldn’t pull over,” Kendricks said. “We ended up pursuing him.”

The chase led northbound from I-805 onto northbound Interstate 15, Kendricks said. Some time during this portion of the pursuit, “we believe he threw a large amount of narcotics out the window on the highway,” the sergeant said.

After allegedly tossing the unspecified drugs, the suspect exited on Adams Avenue in San Diego’s Kensington neighborhood, Kendricks said. The BMW headed east and then turned into a residential area on Vista Street.

“Fortunately for us, it was a dead-end street,” the sergeant said. “He ended up bailing out of the vehicle, running into a canyon area, and with the assistance of a San Diego (Police Department) canine, we were able to get him into custody.”

The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was arrested on suspicion of felony evading and would likely face drug charges, Kendricks said.

“We’re happy no one got hurt, there was no traffic collision,” the sergeant said. “We’re happy with the results.”