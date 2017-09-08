Local firefighters just back from Houston deploy to Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Some members of a search-and-rescue task force from around San Diego County who returned from the Houston area Thursday following Hurricane Harvey were deployed to Florida on Friday to help with Hurricane Irma efforts, authorities said.

Urban Search and Rescue California Task Force 8 was deployed to Texas on Aug. 26 by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and spent six days in the Houston area performing searches, providing medical aid and evaluating damaged structures after Harvey's rain, winds and flood waters ravaged the region, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

The San Diego-area task force, which specializes in large-scale urban disasters, and more specifically confined space search-and-rescue operations when structures have collapsed, performed most of its aid and evaluation work in the Cypress-Fairbanks suburb of Houston.

"A lot of our efforts are spent training on earthquakes, but we are FEMA's foot soldiers, so we are trained to handle situations like this too," one of the team's battalion chiefs, Lane Woolery, told the Houston Chronicle last week. "We really truly try to be the Swiss Army knife for FEMA."

The 24 firefighters who began their trek to Florida on Friday morning are expected to arrive on Sunday. Another 57 will fly to the area on Saturday. The deployment is expected to last about two weeks depending on the severity of the damage.

Irma was downgraded to an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm on Friday, with winds reaching a sustained maximum of 150 mph, the US National Hurricane Center said.At its peak, Irma sustained maximum wind speeds of 185 mph, making it one of the strongest Atlantic storms on record.

Harvey, which made landfall in Texas as a Category 4 hurricane before stalling over the region as a tropical storm, dropped more than 50 inches of rain in some areas, caused catastrophic flooding throughout the region. It claimed at least 71 lives as of Thursday.

"We are very proud of the members of CA-TF8," SDFRD Chief Brian Fennessy said. "They train year round and maintain a high level of readiness in order to respond wherever their unique training and skills are needed."

The task force, which was deployed in response to the Sept. 11, 2001, terror strikes and in 2005 in response to Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana, had not been called out of state in nearly a decade. But it could soon be on its second out-of-state emergency call in as many months.