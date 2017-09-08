Lindbergh Field gets $8M to address residential noise complaints

SAN DIEGO — The Federal Aviation Administration Friday announced that two grants totaling nearly $14 million were awarded to projects in San Diego.

They’re part of a $318.1 million package of grants to 78 airports in 34 states to provide infrastructure upgrades.

The FAA said $8 million will be spent to mitigate noise for around 715 people who live in the area of Lindbergh Field. Also, $5.7 million will be used to repair the longest of two east-west runways at Brown Field, the municipal airport near the U.S.-Mexico border.

“The airport improvement program helps to maintain our aviation infrastructure and supports safety, capacity, security and environmental improvements,” said Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. “This is an important investment in these airports and the economic vitality of their respective communities.”

San Diego officials have been trying to spur development at Brown Field in recent years, including approval of a sprawling project that includes airplane hangars, industrial buildings, retail space and restaurants. The four- phase project, which could take two decades to build out, could get underway by the end of this year.