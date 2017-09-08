× Licenses show most popular names for dogs, cats in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Bella remains the most popular name for dogs in the San Diego region, while the decidedly unoriginal Kitty is the most frequently used name for cats, the county Department of Animal Services reported Friday.

Bella has led in the canine category for several years now. The dog names are tabulated by looking at current dog licenses — and neither Fido nor Rover made the prestigious list.

The rest of the top 10 names for dogs are, in order:

Max Lucy Buddy Charlie Daisy Molly Bailey Roxy Lola.

Cat names are tracked at the time of adoption, when owners come to claim their lost felines and during microchipping. The list covers the last 12 months.

In order, the remainder of the top 10 name for cats are

Tiger Smokey Baby Princess Tigger Shadow Lucy Max Charlie.

Animal Service officials urged San Diegans to check their website at sddac.com/adoptions.asp for pets they might like to take home.