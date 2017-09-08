Hundreds of beds donated to Harvey victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Two Southern California companies teamed up to donate much-needed beds to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Jerome's Furniture San Diego donated 200 mattresses and Orange County-based Absolute Exhibits built the custom bed frames to go with them.

Volunteers at Jerome's Rancho Bernardo location loaded the mattresses into a truck Friday before its driver set off for Houston in the afternoon.

"We saw this as an opportunity to at least allow a couple hundred people to sleep on a bed," Jerome's CEO Brian Woods said. "And for us, it's about family. What we talk about around here are real family values."

"By trade, we actually build exhibits for trade shows, but we decided that we needed to do something else," Christina Corbin with Absolute Exhibits said. "I know that people are going to be living in convention centers for a while, people are going to be living at schools, and just having a bed to come home to when they don't really have a home, just somewhere comfy to sleep is going to help them a lot get through this situation."