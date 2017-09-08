Homeowner injured in blaze that burns cars, boat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A fire that started outside a Valencia Park home Friday destroyed two vehicles and a boat and sent the homeowner to a hospital, authorities reported.

The blaze in the 5300 block of Churchward Street broke out for unknown reasons shortly before 12:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Two cars and a boat in the enclosed yard were destroyed and several other vehicles were damaged.

Paramedics took the victim to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest for treatment of burns. His condition was not known.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, SDFRD spokesman Jose Ysea said.