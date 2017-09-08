Gas prices have jumped nearly 20 cents because of Harvey

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Friday to its highest amount since Sept. 20, 2015, increasing 1.1 cents to $3.158.

The average price has risen 15 of the past 16 days, increasing 17.3 cents, including three-tenths of a cent on Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 11.5 cents more than one week ago, 19.6 cents higher than one month ago and 43.5 cents greater than one year ago.

The rising prices are the result of disruption to “the entire supply chain” caused by Hurricane Harvey even though “California’s gasoline and oil supplies do not come from the Gulf Coast,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.