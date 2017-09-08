× Trapped driver rescued after car careens down embankment

SAN DIEGO — A woman had to be rescued from her car after it went down an embankment Thursday evening in the Bay Ho area.

The crash was reported at 9:50 p.m. on state Route 52 near Interstate 5, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The woman’s car was on its side, about 50 yards from the highway, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said. Firefighters cut the roof from the mangled car to rescue the trapped driver.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.