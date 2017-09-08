Fight between neighbors ends when car crashes into home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEMON GROVE, Calif. -- A woman was arrested Friday after crashing through a fence and into neighbor's home.

It happened around 1 p.m. on El Prado Avenue in Lemon Grove.

The incident began as some kind of a fight between neighbors, San Diego fire officials told FOX 5. One of the neighbors got into her car and was trying to drive away when she lost control of her car, and crashed into a home.

No one was injured in the crash, but police arrested the woman on suspicion of driving under the influence.