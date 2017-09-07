Warning issued for TB case in South Bay school

SAN DIEGO — One case of tuberculosis was reported at Hilltop High School in Chula Vista and health officials are warning parents that students may have been exposed.

The case of tuberculosis may have exposed 130 students at Hilltop High School, according to a letter sent to parents Wednesday evening.

HHSA officials are working with the Sweetwater Union High School District to notify the people determined to be at risk.

“The County Health Department has indicated that the exposure is limited to about 130 students. We will be sending a letter home with those students in the next few days. If your child does not receive a letter by Friday of this week, it is because they have not been determined to be risk of exposure,” according to the letter.

“Most people who are exposed to TB do not develop the disease,” Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, as said in previous TB cases in San Diego County. “But when it does occur, it can be treated and cured with medication — that’s why it’s important to identify those who have been exposed.”

There was a previous TB case reported at San Ysidro High School during the last school year.