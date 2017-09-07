Tour $9M mansion with stunning ocean view

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – When it comes to real estate, it's all about location, and this location will cost you about $9,000,000.

You know you're in for sticker shock when the house you're looking at has a name instead of an address. That's certainly true for Villa de Fuego y Agua, a home designed to take maximum advantage of its oceanfront location in the Bird Rock area of La Jolla.

Visitors enter this unique home through a front courtyard, and they are treated to spectacular ocean views as soon as they enter the arched entry doors.

Heather Lake got a private tour of this stunning property Thursday on FOX 5 Morning News. The house is designed for indoor-outdoor living. Among the unique features that make this home so impressive is a narrow fire trench that borders the entire deck. It adds a border of flickering flame to the magnificent sunset views visible from nearly every room in this oceanfront mansion.