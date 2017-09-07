Ruptured gas leak prompts evacuations in Point Loma

SAN DIEGO – A ruptured gas leak sent a construction crew running and kept some residents out of their houses for hours in Point Loma Thursday.

Residents returned home following a gas line rupture Thursday morning in the 3100 block of Browning Street in Point Loma.

“It sounded really loud, so evidently it was a pretty good gas leak. It was pretty smelly,” said Debbie Ortega, an evacuee.

The leak led crews to evacuate six homes including the property where a construction crew was digging in a backyard. Investigators said the crew caused the gas leak after rupturing a line.

“Construction guys have been jack hammering in the back, working on the foundation next door. I pulled up and heard something that sounded like gushing water and didn’t realize it was gas. The workers were all running across the street,” said Ortega.

As a safety measure, fire crews told Loma Portal Elementary School, just a block away, to stay in place.

“Some parent spotted the fire truck around the area so there was a little bit of concern,” said Heather Nelson, who told FOX 5 she was first alerted through the NextDoor app. Nelson says she also received an email from the school telling parents everything was okay.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department also told FOX 5 at no point was the school in danger.

“Gas can be very dangerous. I’m glad they let us know there was an issue and they had it under control,” said Nelson.

By noon, all evacuations were lifted, repairs were complete and no one was hurt.

SDG&E encourages all residents to call 811 before digging. They’ll send out a worker to mark your underground utility lines free of charge.