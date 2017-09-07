4 men accused of South Bay car burglaries arrested

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Four men accused of a series of vehicle burglaries were nabbed in South Bay, police announced Thursday.

Chula Vista police received a report of a possible vehicle burglary occurring near 1300 Santa Diana Road Tuesday at 2:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they saw a vehicle driving out of the area.

Police pulled the car over, detained four people inside and found numerous items stolen from vehicles, CVPD Lt. Eric Thunberg said. They determined the stolen property was from one vehicle in the area as well as other areas.

Rafael Alvarez, 41, Bruce Gonzalez, 38, Cesea Gonzalez, 31 and 42-year-old Marla Guiterrez were arrested.

Three of the suspects arrested were from San Diego and the fourth was from Chula Vista, police said.

An additional investigation is underway to find the owners of the property.

Residents are reminded to report all crimes.

“This case illustrates the importance of prompt crime reporting,” Thunberg said. “Detectives are unable to follow up with victims of unreported crimes. This hampers our ability to hold suspects accountable for their crimes and to reunite victims with their belongings.”