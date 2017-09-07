2 South Bay convenience stores robbed at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Police are investigating whether two convenience stores in the South Bay may have been robbed overnight by the same masked gunman.

An armed man wearing a black ski mask, black jacket and black pants robbed a 7-Eleven on Palomar Street in Chula Vista around 1:30 a.m., authorities said.

About 30 minutes later, an ARCO was robbed on Palm Avenue in Imperial Beach by a suspect matching the same description. He took cash from the register and an employee’s cell phone.

The robber ran away and may have fled the scene in a white Nissan Armada, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.