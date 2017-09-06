Teachers, first responders eligible for $1,000 rebate on electric vehicles

SAN DIEGO – Teachers and first responders like police officers and firefighters will be eligible for a $1,000 rebate on the purchase or lease of an electric vehicle under a San Diego Gas & Electric program that’s scheduled to be announced Wednesday.

Those who live in the SDG&E service territory of San Diego and southern Orange counties will be eligible for the program on a first-come, first-served basis.

When added to rebates offered by state and federal agencies and automakers, prospective buyers can knock around $20,000 off the price of an EV, according to the utility.

While some EVs can be had for roughly the mid-$20,000s, sticker prices for most are in the $30,000s and $40,000s, according to PlugInCars.com.

SDG&E plans to make its announcement at a San Diego fire station three days before it hosts Electric Vehicle Day at San Diego Stadium. Around 30 models are expected to be available for test drives at Saturday’s event.