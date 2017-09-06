Car thieves may be using new break-in device

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A series of car thefts and break-ins in Normal Heights have residents on alert.

Over the last few weeks, four cars have been stolen and many others were broken into in the area, according to police.

“It’s not uncommon for these crooks to kind of focus on one area since they are already there and try to target as many cars as they can,” San Diego police Lt. Scott Wahl said.

Residents believe the thieves may be using a new device known as a relay attack unit to unlock and drive off in cars and trucks with keyless-entry fobs and push-button starters.

Wahl suggested car owners use anti-theft protection devices, such as the Club steering wheel lock to protect themselves from thieves.

Residents are also encouraged not to leave valuables in their vehicles.