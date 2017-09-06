California freeway to be named for Obama

LOS ANGELES – A Southern California highway will soon be renamed for former President Barack Obama.

State lawmakers approved a bill to rename a portion of state Route 134 through Glendale, Eagle Rock and Pasadena. It’ll be known as President Barack H. Obama Freeway. Governor Jerry Brown is expected to sign the bill.

The stretch of freeway was selected because Obama attended Occidential College, which is located in that area, during his freshman and sophomore years. A plaque was placed in front of a Pasadena home where Obama lived in 1981 when he was a student.