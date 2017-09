× Bomb squad investigates threat at federal courthouse

SAN DIEGO – The bomb squad was investigating a threat at the federal courthouse in downtown San Diego Wednesday.

U.S. Marshals were leading the investigation that was reported Wednesday morning at the United States District Court for the Southern District of California at 333 Broadway. Bomb squad was seen at the courthouse around 10:30 a.m.

A person was being questioned, authorities said.

No other information was provided.